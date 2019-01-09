Consistency remains the key as Buxton plot unbeaten path

Consistency remains the key to unlocking Buxton FC’s potential this season, says joint-boss Steve Halford.

The Bucks sit seventh in the Evo-Stik NPL Premier after stretching their unbeaten run to three games post-Christmas with a win over mid-table Whitby Town.

Silverlands will play host to their next three league matches as well as a Integro League Cup quarter-final tie against Marske United at the end of the month.

And Halford is keen for Buxton to make the most of home advantage.

“We’re on a little run, it’s not too bad, but we want to turn that into a good run of three-four wins on the bounce.

“Teams are taking points off each other and we can’t get bogged down looking at the league table.

“We have got to concentrate on ourselves and make sure our own form is as good as it can be in every game.

“We’ve got a tough game coming up on Saturday against Marine and we’re not looking any further than that.

“Three points is the aim,” said Halford.

A goal in each half saw Buxton to a ‘professional’ 2-0 win over Whitby on Saturday, as John Pritchard added to a first half Liam Hardy penalty.

“It was a professional job,” said Halford. “Whitby had beaten Scarborough and Gainsborough so we knew it was going to be tough.

“It was a must-win game for us.

“We had a good attitude about us and scored at important times in the game, seeing out the game in a professional way.

“The draws only look good at the end of the season if you’ve won more and you’re where you want to be.

“If not, then it’s points lost.

“But this team want to keep going unbeaten, put a run together and see where it takes us at the end of the month.”

This weekend’s opponents Marine are fighting it out at the other end of the table, fourth from bottom, but on a good run themselves.

They have beaten both North Ferriby United and Lancaster City.

Halford said: “Anyone can beat anyone in this league. There’s a group of about seven teams who are in the mix at the top.

“It comes back to consistency and who can put a run together - that’s the challenge for our players now.

“We need to take it one game at a time and see where the last 17 games take us.

“I don’t think the positions in the league table will change much at the end of the month, but points-wise it may do.”