Community football in New Mills takes a big step forward with grant award

Young footballers in New Mills will soon be enjoying improved facilities.

New Mills Juniors Football Club has secured funding to carry out works to improve the quality of the pitch, which is currently unsuitable for play for 5 months out of 12, meaning training is cancelled, matches are forfeited and football is lost.

The drainage works were recommended following an independent report into the condition of the pitch and potential solutions.

Commenting on the grant, Rick Adrio, New Mills Junior Football Club Chairman said: “Junior football allows the community to come together across the generations - children, parents and grandparents alike – promoting health and wellbeing. These works will leave a legacy for both them and future generations to come.”

Robert Sullivan, Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, said: “This grant award to New Mills Juniors towards developing their playing facilities is great news for the local community.

“It will support people’s ability to play our national game locally and therefore help unlock football’s many benefits to physical and mental wellbeing. That’s why we’re committed to transforming the face of grassroots football facilities in this country.

“The Football Foundation is working closely with our partners – the Premier League, The FA, government and Sport England – to support facility development projects like this across the country over the next decade to transform our grassroots game and unlock the power of pitches.”

Works will be undertaken in early 2022 by a local contractor and will last approximately two weeks.

This is part of the club’s long-term strategy for the Ollersett site which will see further improvements to the pitches and facilities, to further enable and ensure the long-term future of children’s football in New Mills.

Founded in 1972, New Mills Juniors FC has been providing football excellence in the community for almost 50 years.