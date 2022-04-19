Chairman Dave Hopkins a proud man as Buxton all but mathematically wrap up NPL league title

Buxton's players celebrate after their win all but mathematically secured the league championship.

The Bucks opened up a three point gap on chasing South Shields following their 1-0 win over Matlock and defeat for the North East side against Whitby.

It leaves South Shields now need to pull back three points and an 11 goal swing in the final match to prevent Buxton from taking the crown.

“I’m elated, I'm so proud of everyone at the club,” said Hopkins.

“We’ve had a fantastic season. The FA Cup was an amazing journey but we always said that we wanted promotion.

“It’s not mathematically done yet but you’d like to think we’ve broken the back of it now.

“We have got a job to do next week and I’m sure the lads will do it.”

For Hopkins it represents just one step on the ladder of the plan to keep taking Buxton forward.

“What a season it has been,” he added. “We are going onwards on the journey we want to take and so far so good.

“Saturday was hard. Wiithin 60 seconds there was a four point swing and you worry about how it affects the players.

“There were choice words in the dressing room, but we had chats over the weekend and we were bang up for it against Matlock.

“Anyone who says we didn’t deserve to win was watching a different game.