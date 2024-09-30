​Centre backs key to draw in Bucks cup tie

John McGrath was glad to be in the draw for the next round. Photo: Jason Chadwick.

​John McGrath felt his Buxton side deserved something for their second-half display as they drew in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Bucks drew 1-1 with the in-form Harriers in the third qualifying round meaning the teams would go again in Kidderminster on Tuesday evening, the match having been played after this week’s Advertiser went to press.

It was a game of hard work by two lively sides, but with few chances, and the visitors gradually took the upper hand in the second half to put the Bucks' defence, marshalled by the outstanding Kieran Burton, under extreme pressure.

Defender Burton was the first to score, from close range in the 65th minute, before an unmarked Harry Ibbitson levelled things up four minutes later.

Busy Ibbitson, on loan from Bradford City, was making his debut.

Boss McGrath was philosophical about the result. He said afterwards: "We were poor in the first half, better in the second, and still being in the FA Cup is great but you’d expect us to go on and win the game.

"After we scored, I expected us to be under the cosh and we were.

"Our two centre-halves were superb and their performances important to the result, important to us remaining in the competition, Kieran popping up to get the goal. True Grant was excellent in goal too.

"We’ve got five injuries and a couple of young lads came on and we had two academy players on the bench,

"The lads were backed by a noisy, enthusiastic crowd and that's much appreciated."

The winner of Tuesday’s replay will host NPL Premier Division side Guiseley in the fourth qualifying round.

The Bucks will be at home to Curzon Ashton in the Vanarama National League North this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.