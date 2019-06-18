Can Buxton tie up deal for hot prospect winger?

Buxton boss Paul Phillips is hoping to land an exciting young winger that has attracted the attention of clubs as high as the Championship.

Phillips said last week he just wanted a winger and another midfielder to bolster his squad and is now closing in on his number one wing target, who he has been monitoring for some time.

“We have made an offer for a winger and we’re just waiting to see how the land lies,” he said.

“If we get him I will be more than happy – over the moon in fact.

“He got Player of the Year with his team last year – a local team not far from us.

“He is a very good player who can operate on the left or the right and he also scores goals.

“The lad has been on trial at a Championship club and a League One club.

“We watched him seven or eight times last year and we’d seen him in his younger days.”

With Buxton’s style of play and 4G pitch, Phillips believes they are the perfect club for the winger.

“He is the right age for us and he seems the perfect match for us with what we want to do and a player that wants to push on himself. That’s how it feels,” he said.

“For me, everything here would suit him. It suits him how we play and the pitch will suit him.”

The youngster’s quality finishing is another big factor and Phillips said: “One thing lost on us last year was the amount of players who played as a wide player and didn’t score enough goals.

“This kid scored 15 goals last year and if he could do that for us I’d be quite happy.”

He added: “I would like to get it done this week if I can. I will be speaking to the manager of his club and I want to get it done and dusted as quickly as possible.”

Phillips has several possible midfield additions on his radar and continues to hold on to promising young defender Alex Brown, who has just been away on England C duty against Estonia U23s

“I am speaking to two or three more midfielders and we are just waiting for people to come back to us,” he said.

“I am speaking to a few pros and ex-pros. But I am happy with where we are.

“It was good to get 13/14 lads sorted out early. Most of our hard work was done in keeping the players we’ve kept.

“There has been quite a bit if interest in Alex, but no one has come up with a feasible offer so we will just have to see where that goes.”