Buxton will not be resting players ahead of Morecambe FA Cup clash

Buxton manager Steve Cunningham will be naming his strongest side to face Witton Albion as Buxton target going top of the table.

The Bucks have picked just one point in their last two matches meaning any hope of resting players for the Morecambe game has gone out of the window.

“We know we are facing a tough team in Witton, they have picked up recently,” he said.

“They had a rocky start but it will not be an easy game. They will want to come here and upset the apple cart and we have to match that.

“It is a game where we will have to be at our best to get a result.

“After the last two results, my mindset was, are we able to use the squad and give people minutes.

“Unfortunately they have played themselves out of that situation because this is a more important game than the Morecambe game.

“We are not in a position to rest people, I am going to pick the best team to beat Witton. If that means people are at risk of injury or tiredness before the Morecambe game then so be it.”

Cunningham remains fully focused on bringing the league title to Buxton and believes that is what this team will be remembered for in years to come.

“If you look at the FA Cup, it is fantastic - but in two or three years time, no-one will remember this run,” he added.

“No-one remembers the team who did the same two or three years ago, they remember Marine because they were the last team to have a fairytale run.

“What you always remember is who won the league. If we were to win the league as Buxton, people will remember this team in years to come.”