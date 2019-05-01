Buxton suffer play-off heartbreak at South Shields

A disastrous start to the second half paved the way to play-off heartbreak for Buxton on Tuesday night, as South Shields turned the tables in their semi-final tie to win 4-2.

Leading at the break thanks to a Diego De Girolamo goal, the Bucks suffered a double blow as South Shields struck twice in as many minutes after the break through Jon Shaw and Carl Finnigan.

Ashley Young pulled Buxton level just after the hour-mark but hopes of a comeback were short-lived as Finnigan then Josh Gillies scored for the hosts, who will play Warrington Town in the final.