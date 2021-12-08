Buxton suffer fresh injury blow after leading scorer Diego De Girolamo breaks his arm in freak accident

Diego De Girolamo has been ruled out with a broken arm following a freak accident as he made his way home from the Morecambe FA Cup game.

De Girolamo suffered the injury during a freak accident after he slipped whilst getting out of his car and is expected to be out long-term.

Boss Steve Cunningham says he is now hopeful he can bring in one or two new fresh faces ahead of the weekend.

“It is a blow for us and a blow for him,” he said. “He has had a freak accident so it is a bit of a nightmare.

“We need to bring in some players, we are so down to the bare bones it is unbelievable.

“We have identified certain people and we hope to have them in before the weekend, we are working on it as we speak.”