Buxton suffer fresh injury blow after leading scorer Diego De Girolamo breaks his arm in freak accident
Buxton are on the hunt for a new striker after leading goalscorer Diego De Girolamo was ruled out with a broken arm.
De Girolamo suffered the injury during a freak accident after he slipped whilst getting out of his car and is expected to be out long-term.
Boss Steve Cunningham says he is now hopeful he can bring in one or two new fresh faces ahead of the weekend.
“It is a blow for us and a blow for him,” he said. “He has had a freak accident so it is a bit of a nightmare.
“We need to bring in some players, we are so down to the bare bones it is unbelievable.
“We have identified certain people and we hope to have them in before the weekend, we are working on it as we speak.”
De Girolamo has bagged ten league goals so far and hit the winner as the Bucks beat York in the first round of the FA Cup.