Buxton sign four more as Phillips builds his squad

Buxton added four more players to their ranks this week as manager Paul Phillips continued to build his squad for next season.

Goalkeeper Grant Shenton, defender Alex McQuade (pictured above) and midfielders Reece Fishwick and Kane Hickman have signed deals to join the Bucks for next season, already giving Phillips good options as he prepares for another shot at promotion from the Northern Premier League.

And although he believes he may still require two or three more players, he’s more than happy with his squad so far.

He said: “We had to move quick with some players as there was a danger that other clubs may snap them up otherwise.

“We brought in Grant Shenton having not been able to push a deal through for Theo Roberts who was with us last season from Chester.

“Shents is a top quality and experienced goalkeeper who has played under me before and who was ever present for Chester in the National League North last season, keeping 16 clean sheets.

“Alex McQuade is the kind of centre-half we’ve been looking for and captained Ossett United last year. He has loads of National League experience, began his career at Shrewsbury and also played for a while in Australia.

“Reece has been released by Preston and I believe he was the best full back in the league below us last season when playing for Prescot. He can play anywhere down the right side and is similar to what we have in Alex Brown down the left.

“Kane is someone we had here last summer before injury cut his time short. He ended up doing really well with Glossop and with us having lost Scott Sephton, gives us another body in midfield.

“I could probably do with another winger, midfielder and maybe another striker, but there’s no panic as overall I’m happy with what we’ve done so far.”

Nine pre-season friendlies have so far been confirmed for Buxton with the new season starting on August 17.

Phillips added: “It’s a long wait but we’ll have plenty of games. Players will sometimes be missing through holidays and so on which is fine but it’ll mean they’ll still get time and games to get fit and ready for the season.”