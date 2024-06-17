Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buxton have completed the signing of midfielder Will Trueman.

Trueman has signed from Mickleover, renewing his association with team manager John McGrath who also left the Derby club to head to the Bucks.

The 21-year-old is a former Championship apprentice of the year, an accolade earned when he was a youth player with Sheffield Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Buxton have confirmed their pre-season friendly schedule, with the potential for more dates still to be added.

They will host NPL Premier Division side Ashton United on Saturday, July 6, before a trip to Rossington Main three days later.

A trip to newly-promoted step three side Leek Town will follow on Saturday, July 13, before another NPL Premier side in Worksop Town will welcome the Bucks on Tuesday, July 16.

Buxton will then do battle with Matlock Town for the Markovitz Trophy at the TSS on Tuesday, July 23, before they then go to Macclesfield FC on Saturday, July 27.