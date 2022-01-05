Dan Cowan has plenty of experience with Macclesfield, Stockport and Chester and will bolster Buxton ahead of their trip to promotion rivals Bamber Bridge.

The 25-year-old defender is expected to be in the squad for Saturday's visit to promotion rivals Bamber Bridge.

Bucks' manager Steve Cunningham knows Dan well after a spell together at Curzon Ashton.

Cunningham said: "Dan is well over six feet tall and athletic, strong in the air and quick on the ground. What's more, he can fit in anywhere across the back line.

"Thanks to the chairman and board for their proactive support in getting this deal done. Dan's experience will be a big asset to us, particularly as we struggle with injuries to key players."