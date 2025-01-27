Buxton see off hosts Marine in style

Tommy Elliott scored Buxton's first goal.

A superbly commanding second-half display earned Buxton a thoroughly deserved 4-1 win at Marine on Saturday in their first visit to Crosby in close to six years.

Perhaps thankful to have reached the interval level at 1-1, the Bucks began the second half on the front foot, soon established a grip on proceedings and didn't relax it till the points were well and truly won.

They showed great energy, moved and passed the ball quickly, then fed on the mistakes made by the Mariners who became demoralised as they fell further and further behind.

Early in the second half Ben Sault twice posed danger, firstly with a low cut-back then with a rocket shot fired against the bar from 18 yards.

The Bucks maintained the pressure as Josh Williams glanced a header wide from a well-directed corner-kick before fellow defender, Bobby Faulkner, made a powerful run and cross from the right with 'keeper Corran fortunate to escape spilling the ball.

A goal seemed inevitable and so it arrived in the 62nd minute courtesy of debutant striker Johnny Johnston, who was becoming increasingly influential, and right-back Dermi Lusala, enjoying by far his best performance yet. They combined to feed Luke Brennan who finished confidently from ten yards into the roof of the net for his fifth goal in ten appearances.

Despite the continuing pressure, a doubling of the advantage was clearly needed and it was achieved in the 69th minute. Will Trueman helped to win midfield possession then Tommy Elliott fed Johnston centrally and the nimble, pacy striker showed commendable composure in stroking the ball wide of Corran.

With Marine's confidence and morale visibly wilting, Buxton took full advantage to score a third goal in 12 minutes. Connor Kirby saw an opportunity to seize possession amid Marine muddling in the centre circle and did so at full speed before releasing Johnston perfectly to run on and repeat his first scoring effort – the travelling faithful had soon found a new hero.

As both teams made several substitutions, Buxton retained almost total domination and could have scored more. Spotting the 'keeper off his line, Brennan fired from 50 yards and his effort lacked only a little power, while substitute Josh Popoola cut in from the left but saw his low drive saved. At the other end, a rare Marine attack saw Robinson shoot straight at True Grant from 12 yards.

A second half such as this had hardly seemed likely in the game's opening quarter as the aggressive, physical Mariners enjoyed much of the early possession but without posing much threat.

However, the hosts took the lead just past the half-hour through striker Lusami at the far post after a clever penalty-area "dummy" set up the chance for him by wrong-footing the Buxton defence.

The Bucks trailed for just five minutes as the excellent Elliott unleashed a 20-yard drive that bounced down from the underside of the bar, with the relevant assistant immediately judging that the ball had crossed the line.

Saturday's success lifted the club one place to ninth but deposited Marine at the foot of the table as three of the bottom four teams won.