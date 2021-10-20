Buxton savour FA Cup glory night after replay win over Kettering Town

Two-goal FA Cup hero Diego De Girolamo.

Even a floodlight failure that plunged the Tarmac Silverlands ground into darkness when leading 2-1 during extra-time could not spoil a night of glory for the Bucks, who had come back from 2-0 down to draw in Saturday's first game at Kettering.

The 12-minute break didn't bother the Bucks as they added a decisive third goal to the delight of the vociferous 1,017 crowd which booked a trip to York City on the weekend of 6th November.

Manager Gary Hayward said the game had been an emotional roller coaster.

“It had everything - blood, sweat and tears,” he said.

“The lads keep impressing week in and week out, running themselves into the ground and playing great football.

“The management team couldn't be prouder of them. As for the fans, they were in full voice behind the players and became our 12th man.

“From top to bottom, everyone involved is part of the journey so far.”

Club chairman David Hopkins said: “To see so many Buxton fans turn out in support of the team was amazing.

“Once again the players were outstanding and gave our fans a night to remember. It was particularly heart-warming to see the pleasure given to our older supporters who have waited 59 years for us to reach the first round proper.

“We would encourage all those who must have enjoyed last night's game to continue coming to support the lads on what is proving to be an outstanding season in both league and cup.”