Buxton JFC Warriors U15's. Are you in this picture?Buxton JFC Warriors U15's. Are you in this picture?
Buxton retro: 33 cracking snaps of local folk playing sport in the Buxton area, including

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th Jan 2025, 13:31 GMT
Whether it’s football, cricket, athletics or swimming – we love our sport in the Buxton area.

Here our latest sports gallery takes a look back at local folk who have been a part of our area’s sporting scene down the years.

Take a look and see who you know. And if you have a must-see pic you would like us to print, send your snaps to [email protected]

Get the latest Buxton sports news, here.

Are you pictured in this group of Buxton Athletics Club runners?

1. Buxton Athletics Club

Are you pictured in this group of Buxton Athletics Club runners? Photo: Submitted

New Mills Juniors U11’s show off their new kit for the 2014/15 season.

2. New Mills Juniors U11’s

New Mills Juniors U11’s show off their new kit for the 2014/15 season. Photo: submitted

Action from Buxton JFC Rhinos U10s' 5-1 defeat by ADASC.

3. Buxton JFC Rhinos U10s

Action from Buxton JFC Rhinos U10s' 5-1 defeat by ADASC. Photo: Submitted

Harpur Hill Primary School celebrating winning the small school category at the High Peak Sports Hall Athletics Finals

4. Harpur Hill Primary School

Harpur Hill Primary School celebrating winning the small school category at the High Peak Sports Hall Athletics Finals Photo: Contributed

