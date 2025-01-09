Here our latest sports gallery takes a look back at local folk who have been a part of our area’s sporting scene down the years.
Take a look and see who you know. And if you have a must-see pic you would like us to print, send your snaps to [email protected]
1. Buxton Athletics Club
Are you pictured in this group of Buxton Athletics Club runners? Photo: Submitted
2. New Mills Juniors U11’s
New Mills Juniors U11’s show off their new kit for the 2014/15 season. Photo: submitted
3. Buxton JFC Rhinos U10s
Action from Buxton JFC Rhinos U10s' 5-1 defeat by ADASC. Photo: Submitted
4. Harpur Hill Primary School
Harpur Hill Primary School celebrating winning the small school category at the High Peak Sports Hall Athletics Finals Photo: Contributed