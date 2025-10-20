Buxton produce late fightback to see off Chorley

George Ward nets the winner. Photo: Phil Peat.

In a crazily pulsating last few minutes of added time, Buxton turned Saturday's NLN scoreline on its head to claim full points versus fifth-placed Chorley by virtue of two goals inside four stoppage time minutes.

In a match of varying fortunes, 'the Bucks' had taken a first-half lead through a superbly-headed goal by centre-back, Max Bardell, but 'the Magpies' ex-Silverlander, Warren Clarke, equalised early in the second half and they then looked to have won the evenly-fought contest as Blackburn Rovers loanee centre-back, George Pratt, drove home from 15 yards in the 81st minute.

Yet all was not lost as the introduction of substitute Johnny Johnston two minutes later shifted the momentum back in favour of the hosts, who pressed forward relentlessly and earned their reward against one of the division's consistently top teams.

With Johnston using his searing pace on the left flank to attack the Ashwood End goal, right-back Henley was drawn into a foul on the substitute in the third minute of added time and Luke Brennan calmly dispatched the spot-kick, wrong-footing highly-experienced visiting 'keeper and captain, Urwin.

Buxton celebrate George Ward's late goal. Photo: Phil Peat.

At that point it seemed that a deserved point had been salvaged but such was Johnston's impact that he threatened again on the left to force a corner-kick and from the splendid Brennan's dangerous delivery a prolonged goalmouth scramble ensued, with George Ward emerging to net his first Buxton goal. Five goals had been scored, all of them the outcome of set-piece situations.

Earlier, unusually first attacking the Railway End, Brennan on several early occasions got the better of his direct opponent, Henley, to produce a string of promising crosses but no goal resulted, and Chorley grew more into the game, with left-winger Hewitt their main outlet.

Yet it was Buxton who scored first, in the 36th minute. Brennan delivered a curling, lofted free-kick from the right that was perfectly placed for the onrushing Bardell to net with a thundering header into the far corner of the goal.

Chorley have a reputation for prowess at dead-ball situations and both their second-half goals resulted from them. The hosts failed to clear Chorley's first corner-kick of the game, a lofted, 51st-minute delivery, and Clarke seized his opportunity to shoot home from 6 yards.

Luke Brennan after his penalty made it 2-2. Photo: Phil Peat.

The Bucks responded in spirited fashion to create several openings. Brennan fed Oli Greaves for a lofted cut-back from the by-line but Luke Hall's header cleared the bar, then the right-winger had a more straightforward opportunity. Ebanks did well on the left and his low ball crossed the face of goal untouched to find Hall unmarked, but he dallied, fatally for the chance, while another penetrative Brennan lofted cross was touched on by Kieran Burton only narrowly to miss the far post.

Nonetheless it was 'the Magpies' who scored next through Pratt, much as Clarke had done, when the home defence again couldn't clear a lofted corner-kick.

The scene was set for the game's sensational conclusion, and Buxton duly extended their unbeaten sequence in league and FA Cup matches to six wins and a draw, thereby climbing to seventh in the Enterprise National League North table.