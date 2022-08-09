After the 1-1 draw at Peterborough Sports, he said: “It's a point on the board first and foremost which is always positive in the first game of the season, regardless of whether you're home or away.
“We had travelled away – one of the furthest journeys for us – and I thought we were excellent first half. The intensity and endeavour that we showed, the number of first contacts we had and second balls too – our intensity was different class.
“We had a lot of sustained pressure and arguably we didn't get what we deserved from that first half performance. I felt we should have gone in two or three goals to the better. That wasn't the case, we had to work really hard for it.
“Then they got a penalty, which was probably against the run of play. It was a bit of a dubious one. It looks like the lad kicked the ball against his other foot. Whether or not he did I am not 100 per cent sure. But they scored the penalty.
“We then showed character to stay in the game and get a well-worked goal.
“I am really pleased for the lads as it's such a difficult place to come.
“The pitch, with respect, is not fantastic. It was sticky – a hot, hot day – and the energy levels the boys showed was second to none.
“With the conditions today it was more of a direct game, picking up seconds.
“They've just got promoted like us. They are not a bad outfit at all and they have recruited quite well.
“I think they will be pleased to have stayed in the game at 1-1 with being down to 10 men.
“We probably didn't turn the screw as much as we should have done in the second half. But, all in all, it's a positive day.”