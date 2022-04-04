Buxton held to stalemate by Lancaster City but two point cushion remains at the top

Warren Clarke waits to get the ball under control.

Now unbeaten in 12 fixtures, Buxton have conceded a mere two goals in the last 10 outings.

However, while visitors the Dolly Blues couldn't force even one save all afternoon out of home goalkeeper Theo Richardson.

Buxton set off superbly with a trio of convincing, penetrative, early attacks.

Buxton were unable to find a way through a solid defence.

Goalkeeper Ben Anderson saved the first, the second was cleared only with difficulty after Warren Clarke had sped past Sam Bailey on the outside, then, still in only the fifth minute, the best chance of the afternoon fell to the hosts. Clarke intercepted an under-strength Bailey back-pass but, one on one, Anderson caught his intended lob.

Nonetheless, Buxton settled to their passing game, stringing together several impressive sequences, frequently initiated by Sean Newton's accurate distribution. But the five-man visiting rearguard, marshalled by veterans Andrew Teague and Glenn Steel, proved resolute.

Buxton continued to create openings. Diego De Girolamo's surprise 25-yard ground shot was half-saved, but Sam Bailey atoned for his earlier error by being first to the loose ball.

Tommy Elliott and De Girolamo both had shots saved as Buxton kept up the pressure.

Unfortunately, injury to Chris Dawson just prior to the interval proved a serious blow to the hosts who only regained fluency in the last quarter-hour.

City benefited with more possession but without troubling Richardson, though Josh Granite had to head away a dangerous right-flank cross. Yet just short of the hour Mackenzie Heaney netted for Buxton following Anderson's fumble at a quickly-taken free-kick. However, the referee contentiously ruled that the 'keeper had been in control of the ball when the substitute forced the ball home.

The Bucks attacked with great urgency in that last quarter-hour, but couldn't find a way through the packed Dolly Blues defence.