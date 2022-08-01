Both teams played a passing game to create an entertaining spectacle for the ample crowd, as the respective managers continued to assess several trialists.

The visitors started more brightly and pierced the five-man home defence in the seventh minute as the lively Luke Duffy netted from 19 yards with a firm ground shot just inside a post.

Three home trialists were initially on view and two of them combined in an immediate response, but the ensuing shot was blocked.

Warren Clarke - brought down for a penalty.

Buxton had a great opportunity to equalise from the penalty spot in the 16th minute after Tommy Hannigan's clumsy challenge on Warren Clarke, but Diego de Girolamo's shot hit a post.

However, on 27 minutes a precise passing move in the visiting penalty area saw Shaun Brisley hammer home low from beyond the far post.

Exchanges continued to be even into the second half, with Bucks introducing James Hardy, Jack McKay then Jason Gilchrist as well as another trialist winger in a tweaked formation.

The returning Jake Moult in the 65th minute set up his side's second goal with a fine diagonal pass for Hardy, who had an impressive half, to net superbly.