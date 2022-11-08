Buxton had started the day as favourites, not just for the home advantage but also for the hosts' superior status and particularly for the two teams' contrasting fortunes.

The Bucks came into the match after the best week of their season to date with consecutive wins versus two top-six sides, whereas the Martyrs had twice lost at home to mid-table opponents.

However, the age-old soccer adage of cup-ties sometimes being no respecter of current form applied once again as Merthyr looked well capable of repeating their earlier-round success at Gloucester City.

Jason Gilchrist scores Buxton's killer late second goal.

Manager Jamie Vermiglio restored wide players Harry Bunn and Sam Osborne and the attacking ploy paid an immediate dividend before the visitors had settled to their passing game.

Scott Boden put Diego de Girolamo away on the left and from his cut-back, centre-back Angel was penalised for handling. Goalkeeper Fuller got a hand to Diego's firm spot-kick but couldn't keep it out.

By then Merthyr had already shown their attacking ability at the Ashwood End as strikers Powell and Rees combined on the left, while soon afterwards Theo Richardson was forced to parry a fierce Handley drive.

The Martyrs continued to enjoy the better of the half, Powell twice going close.

With Merthyr facing the elements after the interval, Buxton looked more of a threat and Osborne's on-target shot was deflected for a corner, but to their credit the visitors developed another spell of possession and Theo again denied Powell with a fine save.

The hosts reverted to the back five of last week as the Martyrs continued to probe for an equaliser while the Bucks exploited the inevitable gaps in the visiting rearguard.

Gilchrist planted a header flush against the bar and both he and Meikle had on-target shots blocked.