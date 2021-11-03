Buxton FC unveil new management duo

New Buxton manager Steve Cunningham (left) with chairman David Hopkins.

They replace Gary Hayward and Mark Ward who were sacked by the club this week.

Club chairman David Hopkins said: "Steve and Damian met the players yesterday and it was a most positive session. Saturday's game will be an historic occasion and we're going there fully armed and committed, backed by over 1,000 travelling fans.

"Then it will be back to league action next Tuesday and the drive towards building Buxton's serious challenge for promotion."

Steve Cunningham, 41, was in charge at Colne for six years, then took over at National League North Curzon Ashton in June 2020. He left them recently, with the club in the play-off places.

"I intend to make the most of this opportunity for everyone concerned," Steve said. There's an unbelievable group of lads here, full of enthusiasm and the talent to match.

"We've got a firm foundation for our work. The team has made an impressive start to the season under previous management and we'll move forward with determination. Firstly it's an important FA Cup day, then we'll turn our attention to tackling a busy Northern Premier programme."

Buxton's directors have placed on record their thanks for the contributions of previous management team Gary Hayward and Mark Ward.