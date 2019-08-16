Buxton FC sign former Southport defender and Wigan Athletic winger

Buxton have made a double signing on the eve of the BetVictor NPL Premier Division season.

Former Southport central defender Billy Priestley and one-time Wigan Athletic winger Ryan Jennings have joined the Bucks’ ranks.

While the club has confirmed Josh Meade is in need of an operation on his ACL injury sustained in the friendly against Leek Town.

