Buxton FC set for play-off showdown with South Shields after home draw with Warrington Town

Buxton secured a play-off place with a 2-2 draw at home to Warrington Town on Saturday.

The match, played in front of 943 people at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium, saw the Bucks claim their top five place, aided by Gainsborough Trinity losing at home to South Shields.

Buxton FC v Warrington (yellow), Liam Hardy

The Bucks began well and went in front on nine minutes when Jude Oyibo, having seen an earlier effort saved, this time chested the ball down and volleyed home the opener.

Both sides created openings without seriously testing the opposition goalkeeper until Warrington got level on 41 minutes as Bohan Dixon headed home from close range.

However, the Bucks got themselves back in front before half-time when a ball from Ashley Young found Liam Hardy and his shot slipped through the hands of keeper McMillan and into the net.

Oyibo should have made it 3-1 in the second-half when he struck the crossbar when only a few yards out and with McMillan on the floor.

Buxton FC v Warrington (yellow), Liam Hardy

And it proved costly as Warrington levelled on 79 minutes when Mark Roberts headed home from a corner.

That would be the end of the scoring, the point enough for Buxton to seal their passage into the play-offs.

Buxton FC v Warrington (yellow), Jude Oyibo

Buxton FC v Warrington (yellow), Brad Roscoe