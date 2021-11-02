Buxton FC sack management duo just days before FA Cup tie

Buxton manager Gary Hayward and assistant Mark Ward have been sacked.

The club say they are to issue a full statement later Wednesday morning.

It is believed the sacking involves a re-arranged family holiday for assistant Mark Ward which makes him unavailable for the trip to York.

A club statement read: “The board of directors at Buxton FC can confirm that the management team of Gary Hayward and Mark Ward have left the club with immediate affect.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to them both for their services during their time at the club.

"We will release a further, fuller statement on Wednesday morning.”

In a statement released on social media Ward said: “Just so you know my side of things, I had a holiday booked with other families that had been moved by COVID a number of times and had to be used by the end of the year or we would have lost a lot of money.

"After the last 18 months of global pandemic, this was the only chance we could go.

"Unfortunately it has fallen on a big weekend for the club. I am gutted to be missing it but I am still going to put my family first.

"I am gutted that after everything I have done for the club, that it ends like this.”