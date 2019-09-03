Buxton FC complete double swoop for ex-Queens Park Rangers and Altrincham midfielders

Buxton FC have strengthened their midfield options with the signing of Josh Wallen and Lewis Walters.

The Bucks confirmed the signing of Australian midfielder Wallen and Altrincham’s Walters ahead of tonight’s trip to Mickleover Sports.

Sydney-born Wallen moved to England as a 19-year-old when he signed for Queens Park Rangers from Palm Beach Soccer Club.

He spent last season at FC United of Manchester where he scored three times in 24 first team outings in the National League North.

Earlier this season he appeared for National League South outfit Hemel Hempstead Town.

While Walters has joined up with Paul Phillips’ Buxton side on a month’s loan from National League North side Altrincham.