Buxton FC boss Paul Phillips ‘embarrassed’ by heavy loss to FC United

Buxton FC manager Paul Phillips said he was ‘embarrassed’ by his side’s heavy defeat at FC United of Manchester on Saturday.

The 7-0 reversal at Broadhurst Park came just days after the Bucks had beaten Grantham Town by the same scoreline in front of their own spectators.

A rollercoaster ride of a week saw Buxton pick up a hard-earned away point in a goalless draw at fellow strugglers Gainsborough Trinity on Tuesday.

But it was Saturday’s drubbing at FC United which remains fresh in Phillips’s memory as he looks to engineer his injury-hit team’s revival up the table.

“It was a total contrast,” said Phillips, reflecting on his team’s displays against Grantham and FC United.

“I thought it was an embarrassment on Saturday and, apart from two or three players, everyone let themselves down.

“I thought we were appalling and it was one of those days when everything they hit went into the back of the net. It was similar to what we had done to Grantham on Tuesday evening.

“It was a low point for me in my time at the club and as a manager. I didn’t really want to be out of the house on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

“I’m a Manchester lad and a lot of people around here go to watch FC United. It was embarrassing and I let the lads know that.

“I apologise to supporters for that performance because it wasn’t what we’re about and it can’t happen again.

“Too many times now we’ve made excuses for certain individuals and it can’t carry on.

“It’s a waste of time trying to play well one game and not play well the next.

“We need consistency and for the squad we’ve got and the players we’ve got we should be getting consistency.

“It’s not happening at the moment. A lot of things have contrived to go against us in recent weeks but there was no excuses on Saturday.

“We had enough firepower and enough people on the pitch to make it a competitive game.

“Losing Diego to a hamstring injury on 15 minutes wasn’t ideal but we need to get over these things.

“It was an embarrassment. I apologised to the spectators, I apologised to the chairman and it just wasn’t good enough.”

Buxton’s current position in the BetVictor NPL Premier is a far cry from where they finished last season in the play-off picture.

But Phillips is confident they will begin to climb the table.

“We win together and we lose together,” he said.

“The chairman understands that we came a long way last year.

“No disrespect to previous regimes but we’ve done more in one full season than anyone had done in six.

“These players don’t become bad players overnight and I don’t become a bad manager overnight.

“Things aren’t going well at the moment.

“We can either dig in and grind our way out of it or not. We’ll come out fighting.

“A lot of people expressed their opinions on Saturday and if I were a spectator I probably would myself because it wasn’t good enough.

“But I can assure everyone after 25 games or so we will be where we want to be because I’ll make sure of that, with the lads we’re going forward with.”

Buxton responded with a point at Gainsborough on Tuesday night ahead of Saturday’s home game with Witton Albion.

“We were the better team on the night. We missed a couple of chances, Diego missed a one-on-one at the end which would have given us three points, things didn’t fall for us,” said Phillips.

“It was a cagey game and not a great one for the spectators. Both teams are out of form. They didn’t want to lose the game and sat six players behind the ball.

“If we had defended half as well as we did last night on Saturday then we’d have been in the game. The defence stood up well last night against two good centre-forwards.

“Nico, Connor, Roscoe and Kyle were outstanding at the back and set us up a platform but unfortunately we couldn’t find the breakthrough.

“First half it was a non-event between two teams who didn’t want to get beaten. Then when we got the ball down in the second half we looked a different outfit.

“Unfortunately, like it has done over the past few weeks apart from Grantham, it just hasn’t gone in. We needed that little break, or that little bit of quality but didn’t find it.”