Buxton fans encouraged to get on board early for National League adventure

The Bucks went up as champions from the NPL Premier Division in April and will play in the National League North next season, the highest level at which has ever played.

The season starts on Saturday, August 6, with matches against sides including Derbyshire rivals Alfreton Town, Kidderminster Harriers, Darlington and Boston United among the attractions. In all, 23 home games will be played in the league, four more than in the NPL.

Director of football David Brindley said: "Fans are at the heart of Buxton FC and the early bird season ticket prices are a way of thanking those who intend to be with us all the way.

Buxton fans celebrate winning the NPL championship in April.

"New manager Jamie Vermiglio and everyone involved with the club are looking forward to the challenges of the National League North with some big clubs coming to play here."

Early bird discounts for 2022/23 season tickets save around 30 per cent. The offer is available until July 1 through the club's website and tickets bought by this date will also include free entry to all pre-season friendlies at the Tarmac Silverlands.

Adult season tickets are priced at £225. Concessions £150, ages 16–21 £75, ages 5–15 £30 and accompanied under-5s free. A digital option allows fans to display tickets on their smartphones.