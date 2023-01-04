Buxton display in frustrating home draw with Alfreton Town excited new boss Craig Elliott

The Bucks lost 3-0 at Alfreton on Boxing Day but did everything but score in a much better display in the return.

“We created some really clinical chances, so we are disappointed we couldn't put any of them in the back of the net. But it's a point in the right direction,” he said.

“We had a good team meeting and training session after Boxing Day and we knew we had to improve. There were certain aspects we had to do differently – and we did that.

“I thought the back four were brilliant along with Theo which gave us a really good platform. And we know we have the attacking ability – there is no question about that.

“On this occasion we didn't take the chances but the main thing for me is that we are creating chances. I thought we looked exciting and I enjoyed watching us play actually.”

He added: “I think the lads are a bit downhearted as they know there are three points gone missing today. I think we deserved them and I think Alfreton would admit that. But that's football.

“What I am looking for now is consistency from the group. If we can play like over a five to 10 game period I am more than confident we are going to win games of football.”

On Saturday 18th-placed Buxton head for Chorley a side a point behind them in 20th place but who have played a game more. Then on Tuesday they are at home to ninth placed Chorley.

“We will approach Saturday in a similar way as I am trying to concentrate on what we are about and get the best out of our best players. They will get fitter and sharper,” he said.

Just three weeks into the job, Elliott said he may now bring in fresh faces.

“I am always looking to improve things but I am in no sort of hurry with that,” he said.

“It is hard as there are certain lads I want to get on the field to have a look at them and you are trying to manage that while getting results.

