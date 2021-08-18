Buxton chairman Dave Hopkins delighted with club's progress

Buxton's Warren Clarke (centre) is congratulated after opening the scoring against Bamber Bridge on Saturday. Photo by Brian Eyre.

The Bucks have taken the momentum from winning all eight of their pre-season friendlies firmly into the NPL Premier Division campaign, with successive 3-0 wins over Bamber Bridge and Grantham Town getting them off to a flying start.

And Hopkins says the togetherness around the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium is there for all to see.

He said: “I want to publicly thank everyone involved because everyone has stepped up to the plate, particularly during the times when our manager Gary Hayward has been poorly in hospital.

"We have a ‘win together, lose together’ ethos here and our progress on the pitch is showing just how well we’re pulling in the same direction to achieve what we want to achieve.”

Several eye-catching signings over the summer have given the Bucks a strong squad to choose from, the latest being former Derby County and Nottingham Forest star Jamie Ward who joined the club last week.

Hopkins said: “We did a lot of our business early in the summer as it was important we had a settled squad for as long as possible through pre-season.

"Jamie was a player we waited on though and we knew it would be great to have him on board, something we’ve then been able to achieve.

"He will bring a lot to the club, not just his playing experience, and I think it helps the rest of the squad see that we are working to ensure we deliver what they expect from us, as well as us getting what we expect from them as we try to get to where we want to be.

"What’s also important is that as well as the 16 or 17 more experienced players, the chance remains for the brighter academy prospects to come through and get in the first team too, as shown by lads like Jack Dillingham having featured already in the early games.

"We promise them a pathway to the first team if they do things right and it sends out a good message to other young players that the chance is there.”