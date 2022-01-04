Buxton boss Steve Cunningham vows to turn it around after three defeats in a row

Steve Cunningham is vowing to turn it around after Buxton's third straight defeat. They face promotion rivals Bamber Bridge this weekend in another tough fixture.

The off-form Bucks have seen their title charge halted following three defeats in a row.

been done by anyone.

The latest defeat came in a 3-2 loss at home to Stafford, which had seen the Bucks lead 2-1 late on.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are too easy to score against at the moment,” said Cunningham.

“We are going to address that and it will be changed. We have got 19 games now to turn that around and make sure that air aim of winning the league is achieved.

“We have been in control of games and had plenty of chances and had plenty of the ball, but we have got to put teams to bed.

“At 2-1 we should have been out of sight, how many times have we said that?

“We can't keep saying it and if that's the case then we have to stand up and be counted at the back and shut teams out.

“I can only apologise to the fans, the results look like we've come in and upset the apple cart a little bit and are not getting the results we think we deserve.”

Cunningham is now desperate to get players back as the Silverland’s injury crisis continues to hit hard.

“You can see that we are thin on the ground in terms of players,” he added. “I won’t use that as an excuse, but we have a lot of key players missing and players that have been a big part of the success over the season.

“There seems to be inconsistencies with the fitness levels of players and we just can’t get them out on the pitch. It’s having an effect on the pitch with the results that we are getting.

“We are asking players to step into unfamiliar roles and asking them to step up to the plate and deliver and unfortunately some of them aren't.