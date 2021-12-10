Buxton boss Steve Cunningham takes on academy duties after Frank Sinclair leaves to go to Doncaster Rovers

Steve Cunningham had added the Buxton Academy role to his first team manager role. It comes after Frank Sinclair departed the club to become first team assistant at Doncaster Rovers.

Delivered in partnership with Buxton & Leek College, the Buxton FC Academy hosts two groups of 16-18 year-olds on an elite football and education programme.

Chairman David Hopkins said: "Although Frank will be missed, we are confident that having Steve working alongside Academy head and first team coach Nigel Keogh day-to-day in the Academy will be an extremely positive move for our students. We wish Frank every success in his new position.”

The students undertake full-time Level 3 sport and physical activity studies (equivalent to three A-levels) alongside an intensive practical training programme. Both squads compete in the National Under 19s Alliance, playing teams such as Tranmere Rovers, Preston North End, Crewe Alexandra, Wrexham and Rochdale, as well as playing in the FA Youth Cup.This change is expected to enhance the overall experience of students within Buxton FC, further strengthening the link between the Academy, development squad and first team, making the potential for students to progress through the ranks even more tangible.

To find out more about the Academy, or for current year-11s wishing to apply for the 2022-23 squad, visit buxtonfc.co.uk/academy.