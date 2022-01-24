Buxton boss Steve Cunningham says side will 'roll up their sleeves' to turn slump around

Buxton manager Steve Cunningham says his side will fight hard to turn things around.

The Bucks have lost five of their last six games following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Morpeth Town.

It leaves them trailing leaders Matlock - a spot occupied by Buxton on 27th December - by a whopping ten points.

“We are not going to feel sorry for ourselves,” he said. “We will roll our sleeves up and fight it.

“We are in it together and we will come out of it at the other end. They are a great group of lads that are working really hard.

“We need that first win and to get the shackle off our back so we can build momentum, but we are not going to be too drastic about what we are going to do.

“We have to believe in ourselves and make it change. I am more than confident that this will change.

“We have not gone from being really good to being rubbish.”

The big dip in form has led to social media backlash and calls for Cunningham to be given the boot.

It is a distraction the Bucks boss is keen to put to one side.

“There’s a lot of people calling for my head, but I believe in myself and the group, the board and club believe in me as well,” he said.

“There is a lot of noise being made from people who are not going to games.

“They are not seeing how the team are playing, but the ones who are are full of praise for the team and how they have played and the character shown.

“The fans have got expectations, but they have go to realise it wasn't all rosey before we came in.

“We have a target on our back and we have to ignore the outside noises. As a club we have to take the punches and dust ourselves down.

“The problem is people only see a result and it is not a good read. We are not accepting that it is ok, we will believe in ourselves and it will change.