Steve Cunningham is keeping things in perspective after three defeats in a row. He has now vowed to make necessary changes and to turn things around. Buxton travel to Bamber Bridge at the weekend in a big clash at the top.

Cunningham has watched his side slip off top spot in the NPL table after chucking away points following defeats in their last three matches.

But he says the slump in form only increases his determination to get it right for the remainder of the season.

“This is what I signed up for,” he said. “There is no panic or arrogance that we have a right to win games.

“My job now as the manager is to make changes and we have to keep our feet on the ground and work hard to put things right.

“I'm not feeling the pressure. It's what I am made for and why they gave me the job.

“I don't wilt under this sort of pressure and this is where I come into my own. I know what we need to do to fix it and we have 19 games left to get it right.

“If I lose the next five or six I will probably sack myself. The support from the chairman, the club and 99 per cent of the supporters has been fantastic.

“I embrace the challenge and nothing has changed since I first got the job.”

Buxton face a huge test of their character and title aspirations when they travel to promotion rivals Bamber Bridge at the weekend.

It is a match which Cunningham believes is exactly what Buxton needs as they look for a response.

“We need a big game to kick start us again, so a game against a top four team is the perfect game for us,” he said.

“I'm looking for a reaction from the players. We have got to take our chances now and eliminate the mistakes that we are making.

“The individuals have been told they need to improve or new faces will come in. We will be working on that this week.

“The performances have been there, we have been dominant large parts of the games we have played in, but not killing games off.

“We are making mistakes that we can’t keep doing, the results speak for themselves in the last three.

“This is where I'm looking for a reaction from the players, but we are not panicking.

“There's 57 points still to play for. Teams will have little moments in season and this is ours. We will make some changes