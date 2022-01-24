Buxton boss Steve Cunningham has full focus on getting 'own house in order'

Buxton manager Steve Cunningham says his side are focused on their own results and are not looking at the clubs around them.

The off-form Bucks have picked up just one point out of a possible 18 to leave them ten points off leaders Matlock.

But the under-pressure Buxton boss says his side are not concerned with those around them.

“We won't concentrate on anyone else,” he added. “We just have to get our own house in order and take the positives that we have played some really good stuff in the last game and a half and that we have been really unlucky.

“We are not looking at Matlock. What we have to do is find the form in terms of results and put a couple of results together to get momentum.

“If we go and put two or three wins together we would probably go second or third.

“We are in the hunt, we are in the play-off race, no team wins the league in January.

“We have just got to find the form from when we first came in and get confidence in the results, the performances are nearly there.

“We have been unlucky with injury and COVID, but we have people coming back now.

“The performance in the last game and a half is enough to show us we can still reach our goal.

“Small moments are costing us, but it is not through the performances being poor.”

Buxton will travel to Hyde at the weekend with Cunningham expecting a tough contest ahead.

“Hyde will be a tough game,” he added. “Their results are up and down, when we played them we were dominant and deserved the win.

“We have to get back to winning some matches, it won't be easy. Every game is a pressure game because we need that win.

“It is a surface we can play our football on and it is a game we can go into with confidence.”

On the injuries front, Diego De Girolamo is reportedly making good progress and might be able to return to training sometime next month. Ben Milnes requires an operation to his knee injury and will be out for several weeks.