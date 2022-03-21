Buxton boss Steve Cunningham happy with point after tough trip to Whitby Town

Delighted Buxton manager Steve Cunningham felt it was a great point at Whitby.

The Bucks rode their luck in the first half with Whitby missing a spot-kick during a battling 0-0 draw.

It left Cunningham content at seeing his promotion-chasers keep their unbeaten run going.

“We had a good chat in the dressing room and it shows how far we have come,” he said.

“We have played a rival that are desperate to get in the play-offs and a team that have had a great season. There was maybe a couple in the dressing room with heads down as though we have lost, which shows our progress.

“The pitch was lively and it was tough. We tried to play football, but we probably killed ourselves trying to do that.

“We are going to accept this like a win. It is a great point and we stay unbeaten with another clean sheet.

“We got away with it a bit in the first half with the missed penalty, and they had some good chances and created the better chances.

“We grew into the game in the second half and controlled the game, but we didn't create too many chances.”

Cunningham was also left delighted after around 200 fans made the long trip to North Yorkshire to back the boys.

“The following was unbelievable,” he said. “The crowd is getting bigger and bigger and they are a credit to the club.