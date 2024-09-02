Buxton boss says set pieces are costing his side after defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​John McGrath felt an inability to compete in key areas cost Buxton dearly at Southport on Saturday.

​Southport inflicted a third consecutive single-goal defeat on Buxton in a closely contested league match by the seaside.

The Bucks were ahead on most statistics, but not goals, going down 3-2, in spite of excellent strikes by Josh Popoola and Kieran Burton.

There were long spells of positive football by the Bucks, cheered on by well over 100 fans who made the journey to the Lancashire coast.

Buxton boss John McGrath was disappointed with the defeat at Southport.

However, Southport scored an unchallenged goal after 14 minutes. Popoola equalised within five minutes, but the home side hit the target again in 54 minutes and again at the beginning of five minutes' stoppage extra. After defender Burton had closed the gap two minutes later, the Bucks piled on pressure for an equaliser, but ran out of time.

McGrath said: "It’s disappointing that we didn't compete well enough in vital areas at Southport and we'll have to do better next time up against South Shields.

"We are falling too often to cope with set pieces. Corner kicks and throw-ins are damaging us. We'll watch Saturday's video back and work on dealing better with the defensive challenges.

"On the bright side, Josh Popoola's goal was outstanding and it was the start of an excellent period for us.

"This is a young, hungry group and they hurt when they lose. We'll address everything in positive fashion.

"The visiting fans, by the way, were brilliant and we're disappointed for them as much as ourselves. They can rely on us to entertain on Tuesday, hopefully with the right result."

The Bucks went to South Shields on Tuesday night after this week’s Advertiser went to press.

After the South Shields game it will be back to the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium for the visit of Rushall Olympic on Saturday at 3pm.