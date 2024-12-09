Buxton boss is keen to give youth a chance

Buxton boss John McGrath was pleased with the impact his young players made.

​John McGrath says he’s always open to giving young players a chance after seeing some impressive performances from the club’s academy players in the Derbyshire Senior Cup.

Buxton saw off a young Chesterfield side last Wednesday night in a 3-0 win to progress to the next round.

And although their opponents were themselves a very inexperienced team, McGrath was impressed by those who played for his side having earned their place following good performances in the academy, Connor Brady and Dylan Mantle both making appearances off the bench with the latter having scored four goals for the U21s two days earlier.

He said: “We’re full-time and how we play filters through to the academy so even with players like Dylan and Connor who came on, it doesn’t change anything.

"Through the academy and the U21s it’s a great setup here and we’re delighted for Connor and Dylan and hopefully there will be more come through.”

On the performance itself, McGrath added: “We were very good, in spite of the awful weather. It was about attitude and the lads were up to it. Although we changed personnel, we played the same way as always and it was impressive to watch.”

Buxton then had a break from fixtures as they had no game scheduled last weekend, meaning they’re next in action this weekend in unusual circumstances.

The match is officially designated as an away fixture, but with Farsley’s Throstle’s Nest home currently under redevelopment, the Leeds side are playing their games at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium in a short-term ground-sharing agreement which ends with the last of five games they have agreed to play at Buxton on December 21.

The Bucks will themselves go to Warrington Town on December 21 before a derby with Alfreton Town at the TSS on Boxing Day.

