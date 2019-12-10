Buxton boss Hayward: We were unlucky not to win against Lancaster City

Buxton boss Gary Hayward says he was happy with what he saw from his opening game in charge after his side drew 1-1 with high-flying Lancaster City on Saturday.

Hayward was appointed last week to replace Paul Phillips and showed off two new signings, Callam Mendez-Jones and Tom Elliott, although the former was forced off injured early on.

But having seen his troops in action for the first time, Hayward took plenty from the game.

He said: “I thought the lads put a good shift in. We set them up nicely and were unlucky not to win the game as Diego de Girolamo had a couple of good chances.

“But we did well and I was really pleased with the boys.”

Hayward says he may well bring in more new faces in coming days to shape his new squad.

He said: “Callam had a couple of bangs on his ankle which upset us a bit but we rejigged the shape.

“We’ve got a few more lads lined up ready to come and hopefully competition for places is going to be good in the next few weeks.

“First and foremost we’ve got to make sure we get safe and hopefully up to mid-table, but we’ll see how things go.”

Hayward was due to see his new men in action again on Tuesday night but the Integro League Cup tie away at Mickleover Sports was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

That means the Bucks are next in action again this weekend when they travel to Nantwich Town.

The Dabbers currently lie ninth in the BetVictor NPL South East but have games in hand on many of the sides above them after a strong start to the campaign.

Buxton will then have a clear week before hosting Scarborough Athletic on December 21.

On the playing front, along with the arrivals of Mendez-Jones from Redditch and Elliott who has followed Hayward from Hednesford, loanees Mark Howarth and Yianni Nicolaou have returned to their parent club, Salford City.

Hayward also brought Mark Ward in from Hednesford as his assistant manager, although the number two was sent to the stands in the duo’s opening game against Lancaster on Saturday.