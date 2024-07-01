Buxton boss happy with players as first friendly approaches
McGrath welcomed his new squad for the first time last week as the club began its life as a full-time outfit.
And speaking to the club’s media channels, McGrath was happy with the progress being made.
He said: “The boys look fit and strong and raring to go. We had a bit of a meet and greet on Thursday and on Friday the lads were at Derby University and we’ve then done a physical session in Buxton this morning [Monday].
"Everybody’s taken care of themselves over the summer. We gave them a fitness programme to work on before coming back to ensure they came back fit and that’s been proven so far as everyone’s been looking good and sharp.”
Buxton will welcome Ashton United to the TSS on Saturday, the match kicking off at 1.30pm to allow for the England v Switzerland Euro 2024 quarter-final which is taking place at 5pm.
McGrath said: “We’ll be looking at our phases of play and our shape as it’s a new system for the boys and a new way of playing, and they’re a new group so it’s also about getting minutes in the legs so we can fine tune and work on the finer details.”
The new boss also said he’s happy with his recruitment so far, with more new faces likely.
He added: “I think we still need three or four more just to make us a bit more competitive and the squad competitive as we want competition for places.
"We’ve got a really good group as it is but if I can add a few more it would be brilliant.”
Following Saturday’s opening friendly with Ashton, Buxton will then visit Rossington Main on Tuesday night, with another away game at Leek Town following four days later.