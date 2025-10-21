Bucks display ‘worthy of win’ after dramatic finale

Buxton's players celebrate their late winner on Saturday. Photo: Phil Peat.

​John McGrath felt his Buxton side got their just rewards as they produced a dramatic fightback to beat Chorley 3-2 on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Bucks were 2-1 down in stoppage time before Luke Brennan levelled from the penalty spot and then George Ward scrambled home a 97th minute winner to send the TSS into ecstasy.

And McGrath felt that the result ultimately reflected on the game as a whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the club’s media: “It’s a great way to win a game of football – if you’re going to win it then do it with goals in the 92nd and 97th minutes!

"But overall I thought we were superb and I thought it was a game we dominated from start to finish.

"We conceded two goals from set pieces in the second-half which obviously we know that Chorley are really strong from, but in general play I asked the boys to be good at what we do which is to move the ball quickly, get into good pockets and good areas and and we played really well.

"So I’m really pleased with the boys. You can look at that last couple of minutes where we get the penalty and then scored the winner, but as a whole overall we were superb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ll look at the goals we conceded and sit down with the boys and analyse it, but everything is there to make us better. The boys don’t mean to concede goals, they want to be as strong as they can defensively and to keep clean sheets because the back four and the goalkeeper are proud men and they want clean sheets.

"But we know Chorley are more than just good at set pieces, they’re good at what they do and have been together a long time and between the set pieces, they play some good football and have some really good players.”

Buxton were due to go to Peterborough Sports on Tuesday night, after this week’s Advertiser went to press. They then welcome Alfreton Town on Saturday.

The FA Cup first round tie with Chatham Town has been confirmed as taking place on Saturday, November 1 with a 3pm kick-off.