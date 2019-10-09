Brave Buxton bow out of FA Cup after thrilling tie against unbeaten York City

Buxton gave a superb account of themselves before bowing out of this season’s FA Cup 2-1 at home to National League North leaders York City in Saturday’s third qualifying round tie at the Silverlands.

York, 43 places above struggling Buxton and the only unbeaten side in league and cup in the top seven divisions of English football, were given a real run for their money.

The Minstermen had to battle from behind from an 11th minute goal and took until the 81st minute to find a winner, the never-say-die Bucks still hitting the post in added time.

Despite showing four changes from the previous week’s winning team, York were soon looking threatening.

But it was the Bucks who scored early as Brian Wilson’s lofted chip forward found Diego De Girolamo who forced the ball home off keeper Whitley’s hand.

Buxton twice came close to a second inside four minutes as Warren Clarke shot into Whitley’s midriff, before what proved a major turning point.

Liam Hardy timed his run perfectly behind the defence to latch onto a long, lofted forward ball. Unfortunately the advancing Whitley deflected his effort and the chance was gone.

The importance of that was shown four minutes into the second half when a cross from the left opened the home defence, with the ball finding the net off Brown, under pressure from wing back Dyer.

After chances at both ends York won it on 81 minutes as the home defence couldn’t ward off a concerted attack that was ended by Dyer’s shot into the net roof from close range.

There was still time for Aaron Calmers to curl a 20-yard free kick against the York post as York survived a thrilling finish to the tie.