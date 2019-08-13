Birmingham City midfielder attracting European interest, Liverpool on the verge of snapping up ex-Leeds and Middlesbrough goalkeeper, Derby County winger set for time on the sidelines - Championship rumours

Here are the Championship rumours doing the rounds today (13th August 2019).

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has suggested that some of the club's new signings will make their debuts this evening, as the Whites take on Salford City in the Carabao Cup. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

A host of European sides are said to be keeping tabs on Birmingham City midfielder Kerim Mrbati, who has struggled for game time since joining the club last January. (Birmingham Mail)

Ligue 1 side Marseille are understood to be plotting a raid for Swansea City striker Andre Ayew, who began his career with the French side. (Goal)

Derby County winger Ikechi Anya looks likely to be out with injury, as a calf injury he picked up in a pre-season clash against Rangers appears to be more serious than initially thought. (Derby Telegraph)

Liverpool are on the verge of snapping up former Leeds and Middlesbrough goalkeeper Andy Lonergan, as the Reds look to find cover for injured stopper Alisson. (Daily Mail)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has admitted his star defender Scott McKenna was disappointed not to leave the club on deadline day, as the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and QPR pursued a deal. (Scottish Sun)