Big FA Cup mission for Buxton

Unbeaten Buxton added another six points to their tally this week with a 3-2 win at Radcliffe on Saturday followed by a fine 3-1 win at Basford United on Tuesday night to keep them third in the NPL Premier Division.

Buxton midfielder Ben Milnes spent four seasons at Kettering and was in their side that won promotion to the National League North, so is very much looking forward to going back to Latimer Park, hoping to turn the tables on his former team.

He said: “It should be good to see some familiar faces but the Bucks will be doing everything possible to come out on top. It will be a tough game against a well-organised team and we know it's a big challenge. We've worked hard to get ready

"The FA Cup is still the dream competition for young players and Saturday means so much us.”

It is almost 70 years since Buxton had their best FA Cup run, reaching the third round in season 1951/52, losing out to Second Division Doncaster Rovers.

It was a year that saw Newcastle United beat Arsenal 1-0 in the final.

The Bucks have made it to the second round a further twice, beaten by Accrington Stanley in 1958/59, then in 1962/63 they took Barrow to a second round replay.

Jamie Ward scored twice as Buxton came from behind to beat Basford United at Greenwich Avenue on Tuesday night.

Steve Chettle’s men went in front early on when Brad Gascoigne thundered Ryan Wilson’s low corner past Theo Richardson, before Ward equalised.

Josh Granite’s clever header put the visitors in front after the break before the impressive Ward sealed all three points when he fired home midway through the second half.