Best win of season for ten-man Buxton after Chippendale brace

A brace by Callum Chippendale earned ten-man Buxton a superb 2-1 victory at high-flying Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday to boost their promotion hopes.

In what was their first visit to Gainsborough for more than 20 years, the Bucks looked to be up against it when Brad Roscoe saw red just before the half-time break.

But Chippendale had already given them a 20th minute lead against his former club, and he added a second goal from the penalty spot on 78 before Trinity bagged a late consolation.

It was Buxton’s best win of the season so far, against a side unbeaten in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League, Premier Division for nearly two months and very much considered one of the promotion favourites after coming down from the Vanarama National League North last term.

Trinity are also very strong at home, having previously dropped only five points at the Northolme this term, yet the Bucks were the better side throughout and even after the dismissal of Roscoe, they contained the out-of-sorts hosts comfortably.

In front of a crowd of 417, Trinity’s side included four ex-Silverlanders, who were stunned when Chippendale opened Buxton’s account. He latched on to a lay-off by James Dean and fired a well-struck, 20-yard drive inside a post.

Resolute, well-organised defending denied Trinity any clearcut chances in reply, and all seemed to be going swimmingly until Roscoe was sent off for a retaliatory shove in the chest of Alex Byrne after the ex-Bucks midfielder had pushed him provocatively with the ball out of play.

Buxton’s half-time re-grouping required the sacrifice of striker Dean, with substitute Josh Meade going on at right-back to replace Roscoe. But still, the hosts offered little significant threat until forcing Theo Roberts into a brilliant double-save.

The introduction of another sub, Kayde Coppin, for the last half-hour proved a masterstroke by Buxton. Not only were his defensive qualities important but he was also instrumental in the second goal.

Coppin pressurised home defender Nathan Stainfield, forcing him to slip on the sodden pitch, and he duly set off for goal. Desperate to recover, Stainfield fouled from behind for a spot-kick that Chippendale tucked away impressively.

Trinity’s attacks continued to be thwarted by sound defending until the third minute of five added on when substitute Jonny Margetts netted from close range.

BUXTON LINE-UP -- Roberts/ Roscoe, Brown, De Girolamo N., Dean T., Sephton, Chippendale, Young A. (Gee), Dean J. (Meade), Hardy (Coppin), Pritchard. Subs bot used: Webb-Foster, Oyibo.