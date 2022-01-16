amie Ward celebrates the first of Buxton's three equalisers.

It ended a sequence of four consecutive single-goal defeats to claim a deserved draw from the meeting of two of the top five teams in the table.

The Bucks welcomed back from injury both Ben Turner and Jamie Ward and James Hurst after suspension. Home debuts were given to local man Dan Cowan, signed from Chester, forming a new centre-back partnership with Turner, and to former Premiership midfielder Ryan Taylor.

Four months ago the teams shared four goals in a thriller, so the first-half goal-fest came as no real surprise.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By contrast, visitors "the Wire" have been able to field a settled side and took a fifth-minute lead when Jordan Buckley, who had netted an impressive brace in the earlier meeting, swept home from close range – a low cross from the right. Shortly afterwards only a timely Cowan tackle prevented him from repeating the conversion.

By then, however, Buxton had begun to show considerable attacking ability. Ward's penetrating diagonal ball into the six-yard box fractionally eluded the sliding Warren Clarke, then Tommy Elliott forced a good save and resulting corner-kick out of goalkeeper Atherton, after receiving another piercing Ward pass. The latter was soon involved again with another promising through ball, this time for Clarke, who was fouled by visiting captain Roberts, even though the striker was outnumbered by defenders.

It was entirely appropriate that Jamie should net convincingly from the penalty spot. The next goal had more than a touch of good fortune as Dixon's low shot was passing well wide of goal but it struck Buckley eight yards out to give the visitors a 2-1 lead on the half-hour.

Back came the Bucks who, 10 minutes on, netted a second equaliser through Tommy Elliott's tap-in from Atherton's half-save at the end of a left-flank move. However, there was nothing fortunate about the final goal of the half. Poor defending wide at a Warrington corner-kick gave visiting ex-Altrincham midfielder Williams the space to curl a superb effort high into the far side netting.

After such a fine, open half, it was too much to expect an exact replica, but the exchanges continued to be of high quality as both teams attacked at will, with Buxton gradually establishing a majority of possession. Ben Turner twice hit superb diagonal passes out to the right flank but the hosts couldn't fashion a clear opening till Ward blasted a 25-yard screamer narrowly over the bar. He later tried a speculative 35-yard effort having seen the 'keeper off his line but again cleared the target, as did Town's Duffy from 45 yards after Theo had raced from his area to head clear.

In the 72nd minute Buxton tweaked their formation with a double substitution and it paid an immediate dividend as Clarke's exceptional pace took him to the by-line with Jamie leaping high to head home the well-directed cross (just as the day's match sponsor, Mark Reed, did so many times).