Ambitious New Mills are shaping up well

Dave Birch.

Striker Rick Tindall and full back Chris Rogers joined them this week while Benito Lowe, Darren McKnight, Jack Wray, and Harry Norris all committed to another season.

“This is definitely the best squad we've had since we took the job,” said Birch. “We have high standards and high ambitions this year.

“We have set high targets and we are going to put ourselves under a bit of pressure.”

Dave Birch - best squad we've had.

He added: “We lost a friendly to Buxton 3-1 last week, but they are three or four divisions above us and, in club stature and wages, a million miles away from us.

“But we hit the post and bar and missed an open goal at 0-0 and afterwards they were very complimentary about us. We put on a really good show.

“It's looking good and I am really looking forward to the season starting. “We have two more friendlies and then we start at Cheadle Town.

“That's a really big game as I think Cheadle Town will be up there challenging at the top end. That will be a really tough start.”

On the new pair, he said: “Rick is a big signing to us to be fair.

“He is a player that we approached when we got the job here. He was happy where he was then and stayed.

“But he became available a couple of weeks ago and we jumped at the chance.

“He will be a real asset for us and is exactly what we were looking for.

“Chris is a really talented player who had been playing local Sunday football.

“He was one of those lads who couldn't really commit to non-League with his job. But he has sorted that out now and wants to have a crack it.”