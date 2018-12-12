Alfreton Town overcome Buxton to reach DSC semi-final

Alfreton Town overcame Buxton 2-0 on Tuesday night to book a Derbyshire Senior Cup semi-final away at neighbours Matlock Town in the New Year.

The Reds made sure they were on form throughout the 90 minutes, scarcely offering Buxton a chance whilst taking two of the numerous opportunities created themselves.

Richard Peniket and Reece Styche both went close on a couple of occasions, but rather worryingly both strikers limped off during the second half with knocks.

Alfreton keeper Sam Ramsbottom was only troubled once, when Oli Roberts whipped in a free-kick in first half added time.

Midfielder James Clifton was the scorer of both goals, his first shot taking a deflection off a defender to beat keeper Theo Roberts after Tom Platt had darted down the right with 59 minutes on the clock.

The decisive second goal arrived 14 minutes later, Clifton’s shot entering the net off the foot of the post after Curtis Bateson had worked his way to the byline.