Action photos from Buxton's FA Cup tie against York City
York City secured their place in the next round of the FA Cup after a 2-1 victory over Buxton on Saturday.
The Bucks took the lead in the 11th minute but the visitors scored twice in the second half to seal the win. Here's some action shots from the game. Photos by Eric Gregory.
York's Tom Allan sides in to take the ball of of Diego De Girolamo.
Eric Gregory
jpimediaresell
Scramble in the York box. A grounded Liam Hardy still gets away a shot that the keeper scrambled away.
Eric Gregory
jpimediaresell
Buxton v York City
Eric Gregory
jpimediaresell
Buxton keeper Grant Shenton plucks a high ball out of the air.
Eric Gregory
jpimediaresell
