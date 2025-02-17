A new deal but tough defeat for Buxton boss

Action from Saturday's late defeat. Photo by Phil Peat Photography.

​Buxton boss John McGrath has signed a new contract until the end of next season – but was left disappointed after a last-gasp defeat on Saturday.

​McGrath has overseen an impressive season so far that sees Buxton challenging for the play-offs, his team’s form seeing him rewarded by a new deal.

But the Vanarama National League North is a competition where anyone can beat anyone and impressive displays of football do not necessarily count for anything,

Such was in-form Buxton's plight at home to Radcliffe on Saturday, as the visitors scored the only goal of the game, against the run of play and well into stoppage time.

The Bucks were particularly dominant in the first half, without seizing the front-of-goal chances. Overall, their stats outshone those of Radcliffe – 75 per cent possession and six corners against one, for instance.

Buxton launched waves of attacks with Josh Popoola particularly prominent and Radcliffe 'keeper Hewett under pressure.

Significantly, however, Kieran Burton was given his marching orders after 57 minutes. His challenge on Brad Jackson was deemed to have halted a clear run on goal. Radcliffe came more into the game and the task was made harder when Popoola picked up an injury with 20 minutes to go.

Eventually, with the match about to finish, Radcliffe's Sargent prodded the ball home from a few yards out. It was their first win at the Tarmac Silverlands for 53 years.

McGrath was philosophical about the result. He said: "It was a bitter one to take but we played really well at times. The sending off was a difficulty yet our ten more than matched their 11.

"We've been on a great run and let's take all the positives from that, ready for Tuesday. The lads have matured from being simply a young group, which puts us in a good position for the rest of the season."

On Tuesday the Bucks went to Leamington (7.45pm), after the Advertiser went to press, for the first of three away matches in a row. Next Saturday it's Curzon Ashton, then Hereford next Tuesday.