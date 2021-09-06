12 pictures from Buxton FC's FA Cup tie at Sherwood Colliery

The Bucks started well and after taking a first half lead through Warren Clarke, the advantage was doubled by the 51st minute when Ash Chambers made it 2-0.

However, within the space of five minutes the home side had scored twice to pull them back level.

With no further goals forthcoming, the game ended in a 2-2 draw and will see a replay take place at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium tomorrow (Tuesday) night, kick off 7.45pm.

Our photographer Jason Chadwick captured these action shots from Saturday’s game.

1. FA Cup Sherwood Colliery v Buxton Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2. FA Cup Sherwood Colliery v Buxton Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

3. FA Cup Sherwood Colliery v Buxton Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

4. FA Cup Sherwood Colliery v Buxton Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales