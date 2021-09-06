Sherwood Colliery v Buxton

12 pictures from Buxton FC's FA Cup tie at Sherwood Colliery

Buxton FC travelled to Nottinghamshire on Saturday for their FA Cup 1st Qualifying Round tie against Sherwood Colliery.

By Louise Cooper
Monday, 6th September 2021, 12:36 pm

The Bucks started well and after taking a first half lead through Warren Clarke, the advantage was doubled by the 51st minute when Ash Chambers made it 2-0.

However, within the space of five minutes the home side had scored twice to pull them back level.

With no further goals forthcoming, the game ended in a 2-2 draw and will see a replay take place at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium tomorrow (Tuesday) night, kick off 7.45pm.

Our photographer Jason Chadwick captured these action shots from Saturday’s game.

